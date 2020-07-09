UTEP releases 2020-21 Conference USA schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bonus play is no more. Conference USA men’s basketball has returned to traditional league play, as UTEP released their full 18-game conference schedule on Thursday.

UTEP men’s basketball has released their 2020-21 Conference USA schedule. RIP ‘Bonus Play.’ Non-conference schedule is still being finalized. #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/PMM7K7oDuU — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 9, 2020

The league slate will feature five home-and-home series. UTEP will take on conference foes Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Rice, Southern Miss, and UTSA twice. The Miners will play Florida Atlantic, FIU, Old Dominion, Charlotte, UAB, Middle Tennessee, Marshall, and WKU once.

UTEP will open league action in the Haskins Center on Dec. 30 against FAU and Jan. 2 versus FIU. The Miners will also host Rice (Jan. 14), North Texas (Jan. 16), Old Dominion (Jan. 28), Charlotte (Jan. 30), LA Tech (Feb. 18), Southern Miss (Feb. 20), and will conclude the regular season against UTSA on March 6.

The first road games will be at Southern Miss (Jan. 7) and LA Tech (Jan. 9). UTEP will take to the road at UAB (Jan. 21), at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 23), at Marshall (Feb. 4), at Western Kentucky (Feb. 6), at UTSA (Feb. 13), at North Texas (Feb. 25), and at Rice (Feb. 27).

The 2021 Conference USA Tournament will be held March 10-13 at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The tournament field has been reduced from 12 teams to eight teams.

Game times will be announced at a later date. The non-conference portion of the schedule is still being finalized.