UTEP regular season finale against North Texas moved to Denton

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP’s regular season finale against North Texas, originally scheduled to be played in El Paso on Saturday, Dec. 12, has been moved to Denton and will be played on Friday, Dec. 11 instead, the Miners announced on Friday.

The game will kickoff at 4 p.m. and air on ESPN3.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Halloween in El Paso, but was postponed because North Texas was nervous about traveling to the Sun City due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At the time, the Mean Green offered to host the Miners that weekend, but UTEP declined the invitation in order to keep the home game.

Circumstances have clearly changed for the Miners in the last month, though, as the COVID situation has not improved in El Paso and UTEP has played just one game since Oct. 24. For UTEP, getting on the field was more important than where the game was played.

“We feel playing this game in Denton will give us the best opportunity to get back on the field and compete,” UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said. “We are eager to get another game in, and this gives our team the chance to end the regular season with a .500 record.”

UTEP is 3-4 in 2020, 0-3 in Conference USA. The Miners will return to practices on Monday after taking the week off after cancellations of the Rice and Southern Miss games.