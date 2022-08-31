EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso has renamed two areas in the College of Business Administration in recognition of a $1 million gift from WestStar Bank.

In recognition of the gift, the lobby of the College of Business Administration building is now named the WestStar Collaborative Atrium.

The area is used by students to work on group projects and class work. School officials also use the area as a front door to the college, often hosting receptions, competitions and other events that highlight the work of its students.

“This generous gift will allow us to continue to offer a top-tier learning environment for our students.” said James E. Payne, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business Administration

The office that houses the college’s student success center, located on the first floor of the College of Business Administration building, has also been renamed in recognition of WestStar’s gift. In that space, students have access to first-rate advising services and professional development programming, including internships.

“At WestStar, we believe students deserve the opportunity to obtain an education that sets them up for success after graduation,” said Lisa Saenz, COO and CFO of WestStar Bank