EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Keitha Adams’ first stint at UTEP from 2001-2017 was so successful, the Miners decided to run it back.

The all-time winningest coach in Miners history, Adams was re-hired as UTEP’s new women’s basketball coach on Tuesday, replacing Kevin Baker who resigned last week. Baker took over for Adams in 2017, after she left to UTEP to go to Wichita State.

Adams will be re-introduced as UTEP’s women’s basketball head coach in a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gordon Family Courtside Club at the Don Haskins Center.

“Today is a very special and unique day for me. I’m thrilled and grateful to be returning as the head women’s basketball coach at UTEP,” Adams said. “The love I have for this University, community, and program runs deep in my soul. I want to thank President Heather Wilson and Director of Athletics Jim Senter for this opportunity. I’d also like to thank committee members Jeff Darby, Daniel Garcia, Julie Levesque, Charley Thrash and Taylor Vena for their support in this process.”

Adams is coming back to the Sun City following six seasons as the head coach at Wichita State. In her most recent campaign with the Shockers (2022-23), she orchestrated an 18-win season and appearance in the postseason WNIT. Wichita State upset top-seed USF in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship, 65-53.

She returns to UTEP as the Miners’ all-time winningest coach, going 284-209 from 2001-2017. Overall, she’s closing in on 500 career coaching victories at the Division I and Junior College levels. She was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year three times while at UTEP, in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and is the only Miners coach to receive the honor three times.

Adams twice led UTEP to the NCAA Tournament during her first tenure with the Miners, in 2008 and 2012. The 2008 campaign featured a first round win over Western Kentucky, then four years later UTEP went 29-4 en route to the Big Dance.

She also led the Miners on two extended WNIT runs in 2014 and 2016, making the championship game in 2014 and the quarterfinals two years later.

“We are thrilled to welcome Keitha back to UTEP and El Paso,” UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said. “Her first stint as head coach of the Miners produced unprecedented success for our women’s basketball program. She loves UTEP and she loves this community, and she is so excited to be coming back. We look forward to creating more magical moments with her back at the helm of Miner Basketball.”

Two of Adams’ UTEP teams cracked the top-25 poll (2015-16, 2007-08), including being ranked in the final six weeks in 2007-08, while receiving votes in eight campaigns total (2015-16, 2013-14, 2012-13, 2011-12, 2008-09, 2007-08 and 2006-07).

Adams six-year stint at Wichita State wasn’t nearly as successful as her run at UTEP, but did end in 2022-23 with a trip to the WNIT.

“I’m excited to meet with the players and start working towards next season. I look forward to coaching again in the greatest basketball venue in the country, the Don Haskins Center, and making more special memories,” Adams said. “I can’t wait to get started with the team, connecting with Miner fans, and reconnecting with El Paso.”