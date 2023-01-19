MIAMI, Fla. – One of the largest comebacks in UTEP women’s basketball history came up just short as FIU held off a furious rally to withstand the Miners 72-70 on Thursday night in the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

After trailing by as many as 17 in the first half and 14 in the second half, the Miners (12-5, 5-3 C-USA) erased the deficit down to a one-possession contest with 6:04 remaining.

Jazion Jackson sparked the key portion of the comeback efforts by scoring eight of her career-high 22 points in the fourth.

With FIU (8-9, 3-5 C-USA) ahead 61-50 with 8:37 remaining, UTEP put together a 12-2 run that culminated with a Jackson free throw line extended jumper at the 3:49 mark.

The Panthers would build the advantage back up to 69-63 thanks to baskets by Kaliah Henderson and Tanajah Hayes.

Needing a major response, the Miners would provide just that though.

With 40.1 seconds left and just six seconds on the shot clock, Sifa Joyeuse would plow over a UTEP defender and be called for an offensive foul.

On the ensuing possession, Jackson took the ball right to the cup for a layup to bring the deficit down to 69-65 with 29.2 remaining.

Following two UTEP fouls to get into the bonus, Hayes rimmed off her first free throw before connecting on the second.

Still within two possessions, Jackson missed a straightaway triple that was rebounded by Elina Arike who put it up and in while earning the foul. Despite the free throw not falling and Hayes once again splitting a pair at the stripe, the Miners remained alive when Sabine Lipe drilled a beautiful step-back triple that made it 71-70 with .8 seconds on the clock.

After a quick Lipe foul sent FIU to the line with .2 left, the Panthers once again split the pair to go up two.

A last-chance full-court pass that was heading straight to the UTEP bench would be caught by an FIU player out of bounds, allowing the Miners to inbound from the frontcourt with no time coming off the clock. The Panthers were able to stop the tip play ran to Jackson though as time expired to escape.

In order to give the Miners a chance to win the game, a late line change of sorts in the first half helped to ignite a 7-0 run over the final 2:37 of the second to cut the 17-point lead down to just 10 at the break, leaving UTEP within striking distance.

Adela Valkova was key in the second quarter off the bench, scoring six points with two rebounds in six minutes of action.

Adhel Tac joined Jackson in double figures with 10 points and five boards, while Arike had a team-high seven rebounds.

On her birthday, Lipe contributed eight points.

UTEP got the ball inside well as a team, outscoring FIU 42-28 in the paint.

The Miners went 29-of-66 (44 percent) overall and the Panthers shot 27-of-48 (56 percent) from the floor. FIU was hot from outside in the win, draining 9-of-20 (45 percent) 3-pointers.

FIU was forced into 23 turnovers on the night.

Next up for UTEP is a trip up the road to play at Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET.