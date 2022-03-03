EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP has proven to be a resilient team throughout Joe Golding’s first season in El Paso and Thursday night was no different.

Trailing by 11 points with 12 minutes left in the second half, the Miners closed on a 25-11 run to defeat Rice, 70-67, on Thursday night at the Don Haskins Center, completing a season sweep of the Owls.

Keonte Kennedy led UTEP with 16 points off the bench; Jamal Bieniemy almost had a triple double with 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds and Souley Boum had 12 points, including a go-ahead lay-up with two minutes left in the game.

UTEP is now 17-12, 10-7 in #CUSA. The Miners have clinched their first winning record in league play since 2016-17 in Joe Golding’s first season. UTEP has the 5th best record in all of the league but will be the West 4 seed because of how strong that side of the league has been. https://t.co/5aI12r38Lk — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 4, 2022

The win earned UTEP (17-12, 10-7 Conference USA) the West division 4-seed for next week’s Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas, and also gave the Miners their first winning record in C-USA action since the 2016-17 season.

Joe Golding is also assured of becoming just the fourth coach in UTEP history that has had a winning season in year one at the helm. He joins Don Haskins, Doc Sadler and Tim Floyd in that hallowed hall.

“This team has been through a bunch, and I’m really proud of them,” Golding said. “They just find a way. I’m glad we could get it done tonight at home. They came back and fought back. There’s no question the crowd helped us win the game tonight. If the crowd was not like it was with the energy, passion and the juice in here, we don’t win that basketball game.”

The Miners already know that they will square off with East division 5-seed Old Dominion in the second round of the conference tournament, next Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+. The winner of that game will play East division 1-seed Middle Tennessee in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

UTEP started Thursday’s contest fast, leading Rice 30-18 with under eight minutes left in the first half. However, the Owls closed the half on a 16-4 run and the game was tied at 34 at the break.

Rice (15-14, 7-10 C-USA) came soaring out of the locker room to take the 11-point lead with 12 minutes left. Carl Pierre had 30 points for the Owls, with Max Fiedler flirting with a triple double (13 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists).

That was when UTEP got back into a groove. Kennedy, in just his second game since returning from a foot injury that sidelined him for over two months, ignited the Miners with multiple transition plays and led the team with 16 points. He also locked up Pierre for most of the final 10 minutes of play defensively.

“We held Rice below its (scoring) average,” Golding said. “You don’t win in March if you don’t defend.”

Bieniemy did much of his work as a facilitator, but scored back-to-back baskets with under five minutes to play, first a three-pointer to get UTEP within two, then a floater in the lane that tied the game at 63 with 4:16 left.

UTEP took the lead with Boum’s layup with two minutes left; Pierre tied it up again at 67 a minute later at the free throw line. Kennedy scored the game’s final three points from the charity stripe in the final 45 seconds of the game.

Rice had three good chances to tie the game with three-pointers with under 25 seconds left. The first two were good looks, first off of a set play, then another off an offensive rebound that was an air ball.

Finally, with 3.3 seconds left, Kennedy floated an inbounds pass towards half court, to no one in particular. Fiedler picked it up and fired up a shot from half court that would’ve counted, but rattled off the backboard, the rim, and finally off the basket to preserve the UTEP victory.

Up next for UTEP is the regular season finale at home Saturday vs. C-USA regular season champion, North Texas (23-4, 16-1 C-USA). The game tips off at 1 p.m. Saturday in El Paso and airs on ESPN+.