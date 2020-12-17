UTEP quiet on national early signing day, but Miners expect more signees in February

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP didn’t make too many waves on early National Signing Day, inking just one player to its roster for 2021.

UTEP added depth to the quarterback room after signing Kevin Hurley to a National Letter of Intent on the first day of the early signing period on Wednesday.

Hurley, a junior college product from Northeast Mississippi Community College, signed with the Miners after spending the past two seasons with the Tigers. The Walnut, Miss., native helped guide Northeast Mississippi to a 5-1 record as a sophomore.

“Kevin is a very athletic quarterback who throws the ball well,” head coach Dana Dimel said. “He’s 230 pounds and can run really well at that size. He is going to be a real force for us. We thought it was important to add to the quarterback position. I think by doing that, it allows us to be more aggressive with what we do with Gavin (Hardison). By bringing Kevin in, we feel that we have really supplemented the quarterback position to allow us to use all the versatility that our offense can present. Kevin is a football savvy, very intelligent young man with a ton of physical tools and he’s going to be really fun to coach and watch develop. I feel really good about where our quarterback position is right now.”

Dimel said that with Hurley signed, the Miners now have just five scholarships left for the 2021 recruiting class. UTEP plans on adding more to its signing class during the February signing period, particularly in the defensive secondary after four starters transferred out of the program in the last week of the season.

UTEP will have until Jan. 15 to sign additional midyear junior college transfers prior to the regular signing period, which begins on Feb. 3, 2021. Dimel said they’ll plan on using blue shirts heavily, as they have since he came to El Paso.

“We are excited about where we are at because we have so many young, talented players in our program that are coming back – some of the marquee players that are coming back – that can lead us into an even better direction,” Dimel said. “With tweaking the roster, we have been able to increase the talent level dramatically. I feel like it has not been an easy ride. We started off our first year only having 11 initial scholarships and having to build from there through the blue shirt wall. We haven’t gotten out of that blue shirt wall completely because we’ve had to continue to build the type of roster that we have now. That left us going into this signing period with just six initials to give.”

UTEP finished the 2020 campaign at 3-5, 0-4 in Conference USA, but the Miners made big strides and Dimel said on Wednesday that a realistic goal for UTEP in 2021 will be to compete for a bowl berth.