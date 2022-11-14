EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP enters its final two games of the 2022 season in a precarious position and it’s currently unclear who will play for the Miners at quarterback.

Junior quarterback Gavin Hardison injured his ankle during a 37-30 loss to Rice on Nov. 3, and UTEP head coach Dana Dimel is staying quiet on his status ahead of Saturday’s home finale vs. Florida International. At 4-6, 2-4 in Conference USA play, the Miners have to win their last two games in order to achieve bowl eligibility.

Hardison was seen at practice in a walking boot last week, but his condition has improved since then. The Miners don’t plan on making any kind of announcements in order to keep FIU guessing.

UTEP QB Gavin Hardison was wearing a boot on his right foot today. Hardison left the Rice game early in the 4th quarter and did not return. HC Dana Dimel said he is day to day and won't reveal whether he'll be ready to go against FIU anytime soon. UTEP has an open week this week. pic.twitter.com/purmPJgNZZ — Sam Guzman (@samguzmanTV) November 7, 2022

“I won’t be making any further comments about his status. I don’t what our opponent to know whether he’s playing or not,” Dimel said. “Right now it’s day-to-day.”

If Hardison is unable to go for UTEP on Saturday, the Miners would turn to backup Calvin Brownholtz, who played well in relief of Hardison after he was injured at Rice.

Brownholtz led a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter, going 7-10 for 56 yards and rushing eight times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

A redshirt junior from California, Brownholtz has started one game in his three-year UTEP career, vs. North Texas in the final game of the 2020 season because Hardison was out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Dana Dimel wouldn’t comment on whether or not QB Gavin Hardison would play vs. FIU after injuring his ankle vs. Rice. Dimel said UTEP has a lot of confidence in backup QB Calvin Brownholtz if they have to go that route. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 14, 2022

In that game, a 45-43 UTEP loss, Brownholtz went 10-26 for 196 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 15 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Dimel has said he knows the offense just as well as Hardison.

“If Calvin ends up being the starter in this game, which still remains to be seen, we’re not going to be fearful that he can’t operate the offense at all levels,” Dimel said. “We’re really confident, both those guys have a ton of reps banked in them, so we feel confident about either one of them.”