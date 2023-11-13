EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gavin Hardison’s career at UTEP has officially come to an unfortunate end for the sixth-year veteran quarterback.

Hardison told reporters on Monday that he underwent surgery last week on his right throwing elbow to repair the UCL ligament. Hardison said it’s a surgery similar to Tommy John surgery.

The Hobbs, N.M., native could be seen at the Miners’ Monday practice with a large brace on his right arm to protect his surgically-repaired elbow.

Hardison said the injury occurred in the first quarter of UTEP’s home loss to UNLV on Sept. 23. He finished that game, going 14-31 for 225 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in what was ultimately his final game as a Miner.

“It’s been tough but I’ve just tried to be as supportive as possible to the other quarterbacks and Cade (McConnell) and try to help as much as I can,” Hardison said.

Hardison told reporters that the doctor that did his surgery is the Texas Rangers’ team doctor and also did a similar surgery on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy last offseason.

The hope for Hardison is that he’ll be ready for UTEP’s Pro Day in March and be full recovered in 5-6 months. NFL scouts have been in and out of El Paso all season, with many telling UTEP head coach Dana Dimel that Hardison could be a mid-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s really disappointing. If he would’ve had a full season he would’ve been able to put himself high up in the record books at UTEP,” Dimel said. “Throughout fall camp, I had multiple teams talk to me about him being a mid-round draft pick. Some of them had him going into the season as a fifth-round pick. I’m hoping the injury doesn’t impact that. I feel really bad for Gavin to not get to go out the way he wanted to go out.

Hardison’s injury was initially hoped to be something he could return from during the 2023 season, but as the year progressed it became obvious that a return likely wouldn’t be in the cards.

Kevin Hurley, Jake McNamara and McConnell have all played at quarterback for UTEP since Hardison went down with his injury. McConnell is the one that has stuck, leading UTEP to two of their three wins.

Hardison ends his UTEP career with 7,963 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions, while completing 53.7% of his passes. Next up for him is to rehab his arm and get ready to work out for NFL teams in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I’ve had some really good memories and met some really good teammates and play for awesome coaches,” Hardison said. “It’s been fun and now it’s just about going out and finishing the last two games and being as supportive as I can.”

UTEP (3-7, 2-6 Conference USA) will travel to play Middle Tennessee (3-7, 2-4 CUSA) on the road in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Saturday at noon MT on ESPN+.