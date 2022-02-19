EL PASO, Texas – UTEP snaps its four-game losing streak after beating Conference USA West Division leader Southern Miss, 86-79 on Saturday in the Don Haskins Center.

The Miners had five players score in double digits: Katia Gallegos (18 points), Elina Arike (16 points), Brenda Fontana (13 points), Avery Crouse (10 points) and Mahri Petree (23 points – career high).

UTEP jumped out to a quick start to the game, shooting 66.7% (6-9) from beyond the arc and 60% (9-15) from the field in the first quarter which would give them a 27-15 lead after one frame.

The 27 first quarter points were the most for the Miners since dropping 28 in the first quarter on North Dakota on Nov. 13.

UTEP continued to roll on all cylinders into halftime with a 40-30 lead over Southern Miss.

The UTEP lead hovered around 10 for much of the third quarter and was as large as 13 in the fourth after back-to-back Katia Gallegos buckets brought the advantage to 63-50 with 6:20 left.

Southern Miss’ Domonique Davis and Fess Hawkins would then take over the game, combining to score 12 of the last 15 points for the Golden Eagles, who brought the lead down to one possession at 64-61 with 2:59 on the clock when Davis hit a 3-pointer.

Neither team would score over the next 2:13 prior to a pair of Petree free throws to push the lead out to five.

A putback by Hawkins from the left block after a Davis miss eventually evened things up at 68 with 13.6 seconds left in regulation, forcing overtime.

In overtime, Miners quickly jumped on Southern Miss, starting with Petree burying a jumper 19 seconds in, and continuing thanks to back-to-back Brenda Fontana layups that extended the lead to 78-72 with 1:29 on the clock.

Southern Miss was never able to get the lead back to one possession the rest of the way.

“I felt as though we controlled the game from the tip,” UTEP Head Coach Kevin Baker said. “They made an amazing comeback to put the game into overtime and that’s a credit to them because we were playing really well. I thought our team was playing so well today that I never felt uncomfortable, even in the overtime when we scored the first two baskets. I felt so confident with our group, and we needed it. Our kids have been resilient all year long.”

“We couldn’t take no for an answer,” Petree said. “We have been through too much and fought through too much. We have taken punches straight to the face and every single day we come back and we work harder, and we just pour everything we have into it. I wasn’t going to leave anything inside of me. I was going to put it all out on the floor, and my team came with me.

UTEP has a gap in the schedule before heading to Birmingham to play at UAB on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. MT.