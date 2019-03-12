UTEP president finalist discusses athletics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UTEP Athletics has been in a state of transition over the past year.

The department recently appointed a new athletic director and football, men's basketball, women's soccer, and volleyball coaches.

Now, a new president is set to lead the university.

As KTSM previously reported, former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson was recently named the sole finalist to suceed Dr. Diana Natalicio, who announced her retirement in May.

"Athletics, in many ways, is the front porch of the institution to the community," Wilson said at a news conference Monday. "I think that's an important connection."

Wilson also said that students' athletic talents are an important factor in achieving a higher education.

"I...believe that athletic scholarships are one way in which students use their gifts to be able to get a good education," she said.

The finalist added that although sports are a fun part of collegiate life, education should still be a priority.

"I think college sports...should be events, they should be ways the community and students engage with the univeristy," Wilson said. "The most important day for a college athlete is when they walk across the stage and get their degree."

Wilson said she has not yet met with Athletic Director Jim Senter, but hopes to do so soon.