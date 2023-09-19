EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will return home this Saturday to host UNLV, which is making its first trip to El Paso in 30 years this weekend.

At 1-3, the next five games are crucial for the Miners’ hopes of making a bowl game. Three of them will be played at the Sun Bowl and UTEP has to take care of business.

It’ll be easier said than done this Saturday vs. the rebels; UNLV and head coach Barry Odom are coming off a 40-37 upset of SEC foe Vanderbilt last weekend. The Rebels have scored 40 or more points twice in their first three games, which could be tough for a Miners team averaging under 15 points per game to keep up with.

The Rebels also have a quarterback conundrum; long-time starter Doug Brumfield got hurt vs. Vanderbilt, but freshman Jayden Maiava came in and led a big UNLV comeback to beat the Commodores, going 19-33 for 261 yards through the air, while throwing and running for touchdowns.

Odom said at his weekly press conference that if Brumfield is healthy, he’ll get the start for the Rebels. However, Maiava proved his worth vs. Vanderbilt last weekend Now, UTEP has to prepare for both signal callers this week.

“They’ve got the type of quarterbacks they want in their system. Both quarterbacks are similar preparations, it’s just one quarterback might do something a little bit better than the other and vice versa,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “For us, it’s still the same type of gameplan for both of the quarterbacks. They’re not going to change their package, it’s a new offensive package for them and I think they like it and feel comfortable with what they’re doing.”

UNLV is currently a 2.5-point favorite over UTEP ahead of Saturday’s 7 p.m. MT kickoff at the Sun Bowl.