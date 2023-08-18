EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Saturday will mark the one week mark until UTEP opens its 2023 season on the road at Jacksonville State on Aug. 26 in Alabama.

The Miners have been preparing for the opener since late July and started installing the gameplan for it in force earlier this week.

On Saturday, UTEP will hold its annual ‘mock game’ at Glory Field, a final tune-up of sorts for Dana Dimel’s bunch. It’s a tradition for Dimel’s programs to hold a mock game one week prior to their opener.

“It’s really important for me as a head coach to make sure these guys are prepared and know what to do,” Dimel said. “In your first game it’s about eliminating as many unforced errors as you possibly can. There’s things you don’t get as much of in a practice that you get in the game, so as a head coach you have to make sure the guys are locked into what they’re doing.”

The Miners will go through their whole gameday routine, including stretching and run-outs, then have a walk-through dealing with some game situations they usually don’t go over during a normal practice.