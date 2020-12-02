UTEP postpones Thursday’s game vs. ACU, Miners schedule Sul Ross State for Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team has postponed their second game this week. Thursday’s home game against Arizona Christian University will not be played, UTEP officials confirming to KTSM on Tuesday.

UTEP was forced to postpone Sunday’s game at Arizona due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the Miners’ program. As of Monday, UTEP was still in a period of isolation and awaiting test results before resuming team activity.

Per UTEP officials, the men’s basketball program is in a period of isolation after a positive case of COVID-19 was announced on Friday. Return date is TBD based on test results this week. Miners are scheduled to host Arizona Christian on Thursday. #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) November 30, 2020

The good news is that could come sooner rather than later. The Miners have scheduled Sul Ross State to visit the Don Haskins Center on Saturday, Dec. 5. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Saturday’s game will be played with no fans in attendance.

UTEP won their season-opener last week against UT Permian Basin and currently sits a 1-0 for the season.