UTEP picks up Sjolund, Division I transfer out of Georgia Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Rodney Terry has picked up another Division I recruit, this time out of the Atlantic Coast Conference. KTSM 9 Sports confirming Georgia Tech transfer Kristian Sjolund has committed to the Miners, first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

I can confirm this transfer. Sjolund redshirted this past season at Georgia Tech and UTEP fully expects him to be able to play right away for the Miners.



The 6-foot-8 versatile big man redshirted last season for the Yellow Jackets after playing as a true freshman in 2018-19. Sjolund played in 21 games, scoring 63 points in 198 minutes. He scored a career-high 11 points against Virginia Tech and again versus Florida State in ACC play.

Sjolund entered the transfer portal in December of 2019, before deciding to return to Georgia Tech for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. He then re-entered the portal in March, committing to UTEP on Wednesday.

The Miners fully expect to have Sjolund eligible for the entire 2020-21 season, but according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he would have to sit out the 2020 fall semester. This would mean he would have 2½ years to play instead of the full three years.

The Houston native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, the No. 17 ranked player by ESPN in the state of Texas. Coming out of high school, Sjolund had 30 scholarship offers that included the likes of Baylor, Colorado, Ole Miss, and Tulsa.

UTEP has added three players to its roster this offseason. Sjolund joins North Alabama transfer Christian Agnew and Salt Lake Community College transfer Adam Hess. Agnew will sit out the 2020-21 season, but Hess is immediately eligible for the Miners.