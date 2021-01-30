UTEP picks up series sweep with 67-51 win at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday, picking up their fifth straight win in a series sweep over UTSA, 67-51, at the Convocation Center in San Antonio.

𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇 — Make it 🖐️ wins in row and six straight wins over UTSA in the series‼️ #DBD | #PicksUp ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/vOS6AdXYEk — UTEP Women’s Basketball (@UTEPWBB) January 30, 2021

The five-game winning streak in the longest win streak for the Miners (10-5, 7-3 C-USA) under head coach Kevin Baker and the longest for the program since winning seven in-a-row during the 2015-16 season under Keitha Adams. It also marked their sixth straight win over the Roadrunners (2-13, 0-10).

For the second straight game, the Miners had three players reach double figures, including a season-high 14 points from Sabine Lipe off the bench. After UTEP’s reserves scored 45 points in Thursday’s win at home against UTSA, the Miners continued to get production from their bench with 33 points on Saturday. Lipe, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half, tied a career-high with four three-pointers, while she also adding six rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes of action.

Katia Gallegos (five rebounds, six assists) and Isis Lopes (three assists, two steals) each added 10 points apiece in the win. The backcourt duo also combined for eight rebounds and eight assists in the win. Michelle Pruitt chipped in with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Avery Crouse scored five points and grabbed six rebounds.

Overall, the Miners shot 46.4 percent from the floor (26-of-56) and 40.7 percent from behind the three-point line (11-of-27). UTEP held UTSA to 31.0 percent from the floor (18-of-58) and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc.

UTEP remains in third place in Conference USA’s West Division and will look to extend their five-game win streak in next week’s back-to-back series against UAB at the Don Haskins Center. The Miners will host the Blazers (7-7, 2-6 C-USA) on Friday and Saturday night.