UTEP picks up LSU graduate transfer Daryl Edwards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – LSU graduate transfer Daryl Edwards has a new home. The 6’4 guard will play his final year of collegiate basketball at UTEP. KTSM 9 Sports confirming multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon.

Source tells me that former LSU guard Daryl Edwards will enroll at UTEP and be immediately eligible at @UTEP_MBB for 2019-20. Huge pickup for the Miners. — Steve Kaplowitz (@stevekaplowitz) August 27, 2019

Edwards played the past two seasons at LSU where he averaged 6.2 points per game. He was limited to just nine games in 2017-2018 because of a season ending foot injury.

The newest Miner played his high school basketball in Fresno, California at Fresno High. He was originally committed to Fresno State for the upcoming season, but it did not work out with the Bulldogs or their coaching staff.

As we have seen in the past, UTEP head coach Rodney Terry, who coached at Fresno State for eight seasons, was quick to pick up a player with Fresno ties.

Edwards is immediately eligible to play in 2018-2019 for the Miners.