UTEP picks up Hess, sharp shooting JUCO guard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One of the top shooting junior college guards will play for Rodney Terry and the UTEP men’s basketball team. Salt Lake Community College’s Adam Hess tweeted out his commitment on Friday.

Hess, who began his college career at California Baptist University, is a three point specialist. The 6-foot-5 guard shot 42% from three point range last season and 113 of his 132 total shots (86%) came from beyond the arc. Hess averaged 7.5 points and 18.4 minutes per game for the fourth ranked JUCO team in the country.

As a JUCO transfer, Hess will be immediately eligible for the Miners and has three years to play.

As it stands, Terry and UTEP have four scholarships to work with as they look improve on last year’s 17-15 record.