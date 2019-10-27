UTEP picks up fourth C-USA win of the season

NORFOLK, VA (KTSM) – Jojo Ngongo (51’) and Tessa Carlin (65’) each recorded a goal and an assist in the second half to help lead the UTEP soccer team to an important 2-0 victory at ODU Sunday afternoon. Emily Parrott delivered a big save late in the first half on the way to recording her sixth shutout of the season.

51' | GOOOOAAAALLLL! It's Jojo Ngongo burying the chance off the feed from Tessa Carlin to give UTEP the lead on the road!



⛏️-1

👑-0#UnitingChampions ✖️ #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/AYLBcTB8ua — UTEP Soccer (@UTEPSoccer) October 27, 2019

The effort allows the Miners (9-6-3, 4-4-1 C-USA) to leapfrog the Monarchs (9-4-4, 3-4-2) in the C-USA standings with one game remaining in the regular season. It also halted ODU’s five-match unbeaten streak.

“We picked up a solid three points today,” UTEP head coach Kathryn Balogun said. “We started slow but weathered the storm and came out in the second half finding the back of the net two times. The girls represented El Paso, UTEP and themselves well.”

65' | GOOOOAAAAALLLL! The Miners make it 2-0 with Tessa Carlin burying the breakaway chance off the brilliant pass by Jojo Ngongo!



⛏️-2

👑-0#UnitingChampions ✖️ #PicksUp pic.twitter.com/F3pOXQCoJV — UTEP Soccer (@UTEPSoccer) October 27, 2019

Lauren Crenshaw’s shot was blocked over the end line to give UTEP a corner kick in the sixth minute. Jackie Miller lobbed the ball into the box, but the Miners couldn’t connect. The Miners earned another corner kick in the 22nd minute, but ODU’s GK Kasey Perry snagged the service.

ODU created an opportunity in the final minute of the first half, with a corner kick creating a point-blank shot for Talia Tapper. Parrott stepped up to deliver a diving save and keep the match scoreless through 45 minutes of action.

The Miners struck first, with Carlin setting up Ngongo in the box in the 51st minute. She tapped to control it and then buried the shot into the back of the net to put UTEP up, 1-0. The Miners nearly made it 2-0 with a shot by Moe Sais but it hit the post and stayed out in the 60th minute.

It proved to be a moot point with Ngongo returning the favor by setting up Carlin on a breakaway in the 65th minute. She corralled the pass in space and calmly hammered home the shot past a helpless Perry to make it 2-0 in favor of the Orange and Blue in the 65th minute.

UTEP was knocking on the door in the 71st minute, this time with Hailey Vaughan blasting a shot that was stopped by Perry.

The Miners played keep away down the stretch on the way to closing out the contest in style.

UTEP will conclude the regular season at home with “Senior Night” against UTSA at 7 p.m. on Friday.