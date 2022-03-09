FRISCO, Texas (KTSM) — Souley Boum poured in a game-high 21 points, Keonte Kennedy added 17 points, and the UTEP men’s basketball team picked up their first postseason win since 2017 in a wire-to-wire win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night in Frisco, 74-64. With the win, the Miners advance to the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament.

“I’m just really happy for our players,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “We’ve been through a lot this year and we’ve checked the box on a lot of things. It’s been a long time since UTEP has won in the conference tournament, and obviously never in Frisco. I know our guys felt that. For them to come out and get it, I’m just so happy for our locker room.”

The Miners (19-12) never trailed and led by as many as 19 points in the second half, shooting 49 percent (28-57 FG) from the floor and connecting on nine three-pointers.

“We shared the basketball,” said Boum. “Nobody was being selfish, we were aggressive, we made the extra passes and made all the right plays. When we play like that — unselfishly — we play really well on that end of the floor. We know our defense is going to be there every night, but when we play like that offensively, good things happen.”

Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points and tallied seven assists, while Tydus Verhoeven chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds. UTEP improved to 11-0 when Verhoeven scores in double digits.

“When you can get four guys scoring in double figures, good things will happen,” said Golding. “I thought our ball movement was good, I thought we shared the basketball, and we got some open looks. But at the end of the day, you win in March with defense. I thought our guys were really locked in defensively.”

UTEP held the Monarchs (13-19) to shooting 40 percent (26-65 FG) from the field, and just 13 percent (2-15 3FG) from three-point range. C.J. Keyser had 20 points to pace Old Dominion. Austin Trice added 12 points and eight rebounds. Mekhi Long had nine points and a game-high 12 boards.

UTEP will have a tight turn-around when they play Middle Tennessee in Thursday night’s Quarterfinals. The Blue Raiders, who had a double bye to begin the Conference USA Tournament, handed the Miners an 18-point loss last month in Murfreesboro. Tip-off in Frisco is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT, and the game will stream live on ESPN+.

