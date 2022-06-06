EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The final scholarship for Joe Golding’s 2022-23 UTEP squad has officially been filled.

Chipola College transfer Carlos Lemus committed to the Miners over the weekend, he announced on his social media pages. Lemus is a native of Venezuela who spent the past two seasons with Chipola.

A 6’3, 185-pound guard, Lemus showed some versatility in his final year of junior college. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.8% from three-point range in 28 games.

He’s the sixth junior college player the Miners have added for the upcoming season, as UTEP will feature 10 new players from last year’s team that won 20 games and went to the postseason. Just three players are back from Golding’s first season in El Paso.

Lemus will look to contribute in the backcourt for the Miners, which was decimated by transfers. It seems likely that he’ll come off the bench and could provide a good spark as a potential sixth man.