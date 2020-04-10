UTEP picks up Agnew, North Alabama’s leading scorer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After losing four players to the transfer portal in last couple weeks, UTEP picked up a transfer of their own. KTSM 9 Sports confirming that former North Alabama guard Christian Agnew is set to join the Miners. The move was first reported by Jon Rothstein.

Source: North Alabama transfer Christian Agnew has committed to UTEP.



Averaged 12.8 PPG last season. Led team in scoring.



Two years of eligibility remaining. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 9, 2020

Agnew is UTEP’s first Division I transfer of the year. He led North Alabama in scoring last season, averaging 12.8 points per game in over 30 minutes per game. The Detroit, Michigan, native scored in double figures in 23 of North Alabama’s 30 games in 2019-20. He started in 27 of those games.

Barring a waiver from the NCAA, Agnew will have to sit out the 2020-21 season, which means we won’t see him on the floor at the Don Haskins Center until 2021-2022.

The Miners are still in search for help next season, most notably at the point guard position. Look for UTEP head coach Rodney Terry to recruit multiple graduate transfers, who would be immediately eligible.