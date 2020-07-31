UTEP picks up 6-foot-5 guard out of Serbia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP men’s basketball head coach Rodney Terry has made the guard position a point of emphasis this offseason. The Miners adding another guard to their 2020-21 roster on Thursday, picking up a commitment from Vuk Vulikic out of Serbia.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report Vulikic’s commitment.

Source: 2020 PG Vuk Vulikic (Serbia) has committed to UTEP.



Good get for Rodney Terry.



Had high-major interest. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 30, 2020

At 6-foot-5, Vulikic fits the Terry mold of big, strong guards and brings international experience to the roster. The Belgrade, Serbia, native has played for the Serbian National Team and won a gold medal in the 2017 FIBA U18 European Championships. Vulikic most recently played for Dynamic VIP Pay of the Basketball League of Serbia and the ABA League Second Division.

At 21-years-old, Vulikic will be a true freshman and is immediately eligible this season for the Miners.

Vulikic joins Souley Boum, Keonte Kennedy, Christian Agnew (transfer), Adam Hess (transfer), Jamal Bieniemy (transfer), Emmanuel White (transfer), and Cam Clardy (walk-on) in the backcourt.