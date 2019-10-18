UTEP picked fourth in Conference USA Preseason Poll

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Back-to-back appearances in the Conference USA title game and four returning starters that each averaged double-figures has WKU tabbed as the 2019-20 C-USA men’s basketball preseason favorite in the league’s annual poll voted on by its 14 head coaches.



2019-20 MBB Preseason Poll (First-Place Votes)

1. WKU (13)

2. UTSA (1)

3. Louisiana Tech

T4. UTEP

T4. Old Dominion

6. UAB

7. North Texas

8. Middle Tennessee

9. Florida Atlantic

10. FIU

11. Marshall

12. Charlotte

13. Rice

14. Southern Miss



2019-20 MBB Preseason Team

Devon Andrews, FIU

Jailyn Ingram, Florida Atlantic

DaQuan Bracey, Louisiana Tech

Antonio Green, Middle Tennessee

Xavier Green, Old Dominion

Zack Bryant, UAB

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

Charles Bassey, WKU



Last season WKU head coach Rick Stansbury led the Hilltoppers to their second-straight 20-win season and highest league finish since 2014 as the No. 2 seed in the 2019 C-USA Championship. Junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth and reigning C-USA Freshman and Defensive Player of the Year Charles Bassey represent WKU on the preseason squad. Bassey was named a Preseason First-Team All-American by both Lindy’s Sports Magazine and Street & Smith’s Basketball Yearbook. The Toppers received 13 first-place nods in the C-USA poll voting.

Fresh off the program’s best C-USA finish since 2014, UTSA was slotted second with one first-place vote after an 11-7 mark in conference action. Steve Henson returns hot shooting duo of juniors Jhivvan Jackson, who led the league with 22.9 points per game, and Keaton Wallace, who ranked fourth in the category (20.2).



Louisiana Tech completes the top three following its 25th 20-win season and a near perfect 15-1 record at home. The Bulldogs ranked fifth in scoring defense (67.7) and sixth in C-USA in scoring offense (72.3), powered by senior preseason selection DaQuan Bracey.



The 25th season of C-USA men’s basketball commences on Tuesday, Nov. 5, culminating in the 2020 Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, March 11-14. For the third-consecutive year, C-USA will serve as host with the championship final slated for Saturday, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on CBS Sports Network.