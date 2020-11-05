UTEP picked eighth in C-USA Preseason Poll, Williams named to league’s preseason team

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off their first winning season in four years, the UTEP men’s basketball team has been picked to finish eighth in the 2020-21 Conference USA (C-USA) Preseason Poll. The announcement coming from the league office on Thursday and was voted on by the C-USA’s coaches.

Western Kentucky received 11 first place votes and is the favorite in C-USA this season, followed by North Texas who received three first place votes.

The Miners are coming off a 17-15 (8-10) season having won four of their last five games. UTEP finished the season 13-4 at home and return four starters to this year’s lineup.

One of those starters is senior forward Bryson Williams who was named to the 2020-21 C-USA Preseason Team. Williams was named to the 2020 All-C-USA First Team as a junior, averaging 17.8 points (third in C-USA) and 7.2 rebounds (fifth in C-USA) per game. He was the only player in C-USA who ranked in the top five in both categories.

Williams hit 81.1 percent (116-143) from the free throw line and shot 49.9% from the field (ranked 11th in C-USA). The big man added a three-point shot to his repertoire, connecting on 31-of-87 from downtown. The Fresno, Calif., product also led the Miners in blocked shots (29) and tallied 30 assists with 28 steals. Williams recorded five triple-doubles and registered a trio of 30-plus point games.

2020-21 C-USA Preseason Team

Jordan Shepherd, Charlotte

Jahmir Young, Charlotte

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Jarrod West, Marshall

Javion Hamlet, North Texas

Bryson Williams, UTEP

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Keaton Wallace, UTSA

Taveion Hollingsworth, WKU

Charles Bassey, WKU

2020-21 C-USA Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

1. WKU (11)

2. North Texas (3)

3. Marshall

4. UAB

5. Old Dominion

6. Charlotte

7. Louisiana Tech

8. UTEP

9. UTSA

10. Florida Atlantic

11. FIU

12. Middle Tennessee

13. Southern Miss

14. Rice