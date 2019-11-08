UTEP parts ways with softball coach, sources say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After six seasons, Tobin Echo-Hawk is out as UTEP’s softball coach, sources tell KTSM.

The Miners on Friday parted ways with Echo-Hawk who was 104-207 as the head coach of the Miners.

“We thank Tobin for her service to UTEP and the Miner softball program,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said in a news release. “Due to this being a personnel matter, there will be no further comment.”

