UTEP opens new 3-D printing facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Wednesday, the University of Texas at El Paso opened its new 17,000-square-foot 3D Engineering and Additive Manufacturing Technologies Center.

The 3-D printing facility, located at 410 S. Cotton St. in Central El Paso, is expected to help spur economic development in the region by creating new jobs.

“The Cotton Facility serves several key purposes,” said Ryan Wicker, Ph.D., director of UTEP’s W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation and Mr. and Mrs. MacIntosh Murchison Endowed Professor of Mechanical Engineering. “These include increasing the amount of research space available to the University; providing space for education and training for K-Ph.D., industry, military and veterans; extending UTEP’s reach in the community by increasing STEM outreach opportunities; and providing entrepreneurship and business creation opportunities in additive manufacturing.”

UTEP acquired the building in 2017. Renovations were started the same year and continued in phases to help expand the university’s on-campus research facility space focusing on the use and development of additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing, technologies.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.