UTEP opens fall camp shorthanded after 2 new positive cases

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP football finally began fall practices on Sunday morning, one week later than was initially expected and with fewer players than they would normally have had.

Hit with four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 9, the Miners spent the week in quarantine, awaiting results from a round of tests on Thursday. UTEP officials told KTSM that while the team still doesn’t have all the results, two additional players tested positive from Thursday’s tests.

UTEP football practice has begun. This is where we’ll be covering the team from this year: on the sidewalk above the practice fields.



Per Miner official, UTEP has 2 more positive cases and is still waiting for all the results, so UTEP is shorthanded at practice today. pic.twitter.com/PtcWjFBjKe — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 16, 2020

The Miners said on Sunday they’ll begin testing players and staff weekly for the foreseeable future.

“We feel like we’ve provided a very safe environment for them,” said head coach Dana Dimel after practice. “We’re going to test them every week. We’ll have another test on either Wednesday or Thursday of this week and it will be every Wednesday after that.”

The school did contact tracing after the positive results, meaning multiple players were quarantined and tested again, and weren’t at Sunday’s practice. The list of missing Miners had some important players on it, including quarterbacks TJ Goodwin and Isaiah Bravo and running backs Quardraiz Wadley and Deion Hankins.

Dana Dimel said the majority of UTEP players who missed practice today (Goodwin, Wadley, Hankins, QB Isaiah Bravo, couple others) will likely be back tomorrow. Said a key D-lineman will be quarantined until Thursday.



Dimel added that a key O-lineman will be out until next week. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 16, 2020

“The thing that gets you is the roommate’s contact tracing,” said Dimel. “You could have one guy and they could have two or three roommates. The roommates aren’t able to practice since they haven’t gotten the tests back. That’s what we’re dealing with, but it should all be resolved soon.”

Dimel said after practice that Goodwin would be back on Monday and it was likely that Bravo, Hankins and Wadley would return to practice as well. Dimel clarified that Wadley was a roommate of a player that tested positive and was held out as part of UTEP’s contact tracing and re-testing process. A few other players are likely to return as well according to the Miners.

Additionally, Dimel said that a key defensive lineman would be in quarantine until Thursday; he said the Miners will be without an important player on the offensive line until next week, presumably because he was one of the two new positive test results.

UTEP is currently scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Texas, but the Miners are planning on scheduling an opponent for Sept. 5, as well as Sept. 19 and Sept. 26 to fill out a full, 12-game schedule. As such, they have just three weeks to get ready for the season.

Though 3 nonconference opponents haven’t been announced, UTEP is currently planning on playing a 12-game schedule with nonconference home games Sept. 5 and 19 and road games Sept. 12 (vs. Texas) and 26.



Will be interesting how the team prepares in less than 3 weeks for a game. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 16, 2020

Dimel said after practice that with such a short time to prepare, the players on the two-deep would be getting the bulk of the reps at every position. At quarterback, Dimel said redshirt sophomore Gavin Hardison and the redshirt freshman Goodwin would be getting the most work in practice as they battle for the starting job.

“We’re going to give the top two guys all the reps starting tomorrow,” Dimel said. “We just took a week off, but we know the people we’re playing have been practicing so you know you have to make up for lost time.”

While it’s certainly a difficult task to try to play college football during a pandemic, UTEP’s players were excited to be back on the field.

“I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Hardison. “It was great being back with everyone and getting into the swing of things. It felt like normal, just out there with the guys.”

With just three weeks to prepare for what should be a Sept. 5 season opener, the Miners say they are taking every practice seriously.

“We have to treat every practice like a game,” said junior safety Justin Prince. “Staying locked in and paying attention to detail is the biggest thing, and doing the right things outside of practice.”