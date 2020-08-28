UTEP once again mindful of nation’s racial injustice

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – While some teams around the college football world did not practice on Thursday to protest racial injustices around the nation, UTEP moved forward with its morning workout.

However, the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisc., that left Blake paralyzed, and the ongoing demonstrations in the United States, including by NBA players, were still front-of-mind for the Miners.

“If they would’ve kept playing games, people would’ve thought they didn’t care about the situation. Since the NBA didn’t play games yesterday, that’s starting to open people’s eyes that this really matters in the world right now,” said Miners linebacker Tyrice Knight.

In the wake of a Kenosha policeman shooting Blake seven times in the back on Sunday night, the nation has once again seen Black Lives Matter protests across the country. One of them turned deadly earlier this week, when a 17-year-old Illinois resident shot and killed two people at a Kenosha rally.

As the protests of the shooting of Blake have progressed, sports have taken on an integral role in forwarding the conversation. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks chose to boycott their playoff game with the Orlando Magic in protest over Blake’s shooting. Soon, the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as the L.A. Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, followed suit and there were discussions Wednesday night of the NBA ending its season.

On Thursday, the NBA issued a statement saying the playoffs would continue as soon as Friday or Saturday, but the players’ movement has been effective. Players across MLB, MLS, NHL, WNBA and other leagues elected to boycott their games on Wednesday and Thursday and the demonstrations could continue even further.

Around college football, multiple programs, including Baylor, Kentucky and Mississippi State, did not practice in protest of Blake’s shooting. While UTEP practiced on Thursday morning, the events have not gone unnoticed.

“It’s hard on these guys. They’re going to be strong citizens in our country, that’s what we’re trying to grow,” said UTEP head coach Dana Dimel. “They’re trying to mature as young people and go out to be really positive influences on society. We want them to be aware of what’s going on around them.”

Dimel has said previously that the Miners’ players will be given time off on November 3 to vote in the presidential election, something UTEP men’s basketball coach Rodney Terry has promised as well.

With a history of fighting racial injustice dating back to the 1966 Texas Western basketball team that won a national championship starting five black players, the Miners want to be a part of positive change.

“That’s everyone’s role, to try to make this world a better place for everybody, to treat each other kindly and care about each other. That’s the key to success,” Dimel said.

UTEP has played a role in social reform since the 1960s; the Miners’ players would like to see that continue.

“Change is really just treating everyone the same. Everyone bleeds the same color. There’s no reason to treat black people any differently,” said Knight.