UTEP officials: two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

UTEP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two additional student-athletes at UTEP have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials tell KTSM 9 Sports.

None of the on-campus facilities have been in use since Wednesday, July 1.

Last week, UTEP announced five student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. Dating back to April, a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for the virus at UTEP. The seven most recent cases on UTEP’s campus are all adhering to a 14-day quarantine period.

UTEP began voluntary workouts on-campus on June 15. Approximately 60 student-athletes have been participating in workouts to prepare for the 2020-21 athletics season.

Following the positive tests, UTEP immediately closed athletics’ facilities for extensive cleaning. Voluntary workouts will remain suspended until Thursday, July 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

UTEP announces two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTEP announces two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19"

Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games, NMSU & UTEP lose fall opponents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games, NMSU & UTEP lose fall opponents"

COVID-19 data for Borderland region

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 data for Borderland region"

Former local businesses owner accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former local businesses owner accused of engaging in sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl"

El Paso man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested in connection to deadly shooting"

El Paso health officials report more than 300 COVID-19 cases in El Paso on Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso health officials report more than 300 COVID-19 cases in El Paso on Friday"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz

Local Sports

More Local Sports