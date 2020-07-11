UTEP officials: two additional student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two additional student-athletes at UTEP have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials tell KTSM 9 Sports.

None of the on-campus facilities have been in use since Wednesday, July 1.

Dating back to April, a total of eight UTEP student-athletes have tested positive for the virus. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 10, 2020

Last week, UTEP announced five student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus. Dating back to April, a total of eight student-athletes have tested positive for the virus at UTEP. The seven most recent cases on UTEP’s campus are all adhering to a 14-day quarantine period.

UTEP began voluntary workouts on-campus on June 15. Approximately 60 student-athletes have been participating in workouts to prepare for the 2020-21 athletics season.

Following the positive tests, UTEP immediately closed athletics’ facilities for extensive cleaning. Voluntary workouts will remain suspended until Thursday, July 16.