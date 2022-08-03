EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP has travelled all over El Paso this summer to promote its 915 campaign ahead of the fall semester and Aug. 27 football game vs. North Texas.

On Wednesday, the Miners took the tour across the Rio Grande to Juarez in order to drum up support for the movement in time for the season to begin.

Athletic director Jim Senter; football coach Dana Dimel; volleyball coach Ben Wallis; soccer coach Kathryn Balogun; and various current and former UTEP student-athletes visited a few different sites in Juarez.

Exciting day for UTEP athletics in Juarez! Thank you to the US Consulate for having us!

The tour began at the U.S. Consulate, then continued to a center for at-risk youth where Senter and the coaches discussed the campaign with students and told them about getting an education at UTEP.

It also took the Miners to the Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez, where UTEP brass sat down with FC Juarez officials. Los Bravos also played a home match vs. Atletico San Luis on Wednesday evening.

Hoy nos visitaron @UTEPAthletics. ⛏️ ¡Agradecemos la charla tan amena y productiva que tuvimos! 🤝

¡Mineros, FC Juárez es su casa! 💚



¡Mineros, FC Juárez es su casa! 💚#ContigoMásBravos pic.twitter.com/LQfS95rmi3 — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) August 3, 2022

UTEP will open the 2022 football season at home vs. UNT on Aug. 27 and is hoping to sell out the Sun Bowl for the first time since 2008. According to the athletic department, less than 8,000 tickets remain.