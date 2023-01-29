EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP offensive coordinator Dave Warner has retired after spending two seasons with the Miners, sources confirmed to KTSM on Sunday evening.

Football Scoop was the first to report the news.

Warner came to El Paso ahead of the 2021 season and helped UTEP win 12 games over the last two seasons as the Miners made a trip to the New Mexico Bowl in 2021. UTEP averaged 393 yards per game in 2021 and 384 yards per contest in 2022.

Sources told KTSM that UTEP will likely look at hiring from within to replace Warner. Candidates on the offensive side of the football that could take Warner’s spot include passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Scotty Ohara; running backs coach Barrick Nealy; offensive line coach Mike Simmonds; and tight ends/fullbacks coach Drew Liddle.

Before UTEP, Warner was at Michigan State from 2007-2019, serving as both the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator. Warner led the best offensive attack in Spartans history in 2014 and helped Michigan State to the College Football Playoff in 2015.

During his time at Michigan State, he coached NFL quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Brian Hoyer.

Warner coached with UTEP head coach Dana Dimel in 1998 at Wyoming and the two linked up again at Houston in 2001 and 2002, before coaching together again in El Paso. Warner also spent time at Cincinnati, Southern Miss and UConn.

He began his coaching career in 1982 as a graduate assistant at Syracuse, after playing quarterback for the Orange from 1979-81.