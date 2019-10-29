UTEP offense to run through big man Bryson Williams

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The college basketball season is a week away and the anticipation is building around the UTEP men’s basketball team. With seven Division I transfers eligible for the 2019-20 season, the new-look Miners have the makeup to challenge for a conference championship.

The countdown is at eight. Just eight days 'til tip-off at the Don Haskins Center. There's a lot of talent on this UTEP men's basketball team, but there will be one go-to guy. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #CUSAmbb pic.twitter.com/JYtGJwvcyF — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 29, 2019

One of those transfers in junior forward Bryson Williams. Williams played for UTEP head coach Rodney Terry at Fresno State from 2016-2018, averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebound per game as a sophomore for the Bulldogs.

“He brings experience,” said Terry. “He put together a couple really good seasons with us at Fresno State and he played in some meaningful games.”

After sitting last season out, Williams is hungrier than ever to get on the floor.

Under-The-Radar Transfer: UTEP's Bryson Williams. Averaged 13.8 PPG and 6.1 RPG two years ago at Fresno State. Should instantly become one of the best players in Conference-USA. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 29, 2019

“I see my role as a double figure guy,” said Williams. “Rebounding hard every night will be big for me and just going out there and doing whatever I can to play hard defense. I need to play good ball screen defense. I’ll do whatever I can to help my team win.”

In an exhibition game versus Texas Tech, Williams recorded 19 points and 9 rebounds in a win over the Red Raiders.

So, how much fun was last night at 'The Don?' The sights and sounds from @UTEP_MBB's 70-60 win over Texas Tech in the #ElPasoStrong exhibition game. A lot of Bryson Williams, a lot of Jordan Lathon and a whole lot of Daryl Edwards. Miner ball is back. #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/RRoxg2Gytn — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 13, 2019

“Bryson is a guy we are challenging to be more of a rebounder. I think that’s something that he can add to his game that would take him to another level,” said Terry. “We know he can score the basketball 15 feet in, but he has worked really hard to be able to shoot three’s now. So he’s a guy we can pick and pop with as well.”

The offense is going to run through Williams. When it is all said and done, he very well could be the Conference USA Player of the Year. He is that type of talent and with that comes responsibility. Williams has taken it upon himself to be a better leader.

“I’m trying to embrace that role by speaking more, being more vocal as a leader,” said Williams. “I’m giving it my all everyday and going full tilt. I’m full speed all the time and I’m being an everyday guy like Coach Terry wants me to be.”

Williams and the Miners will take the floor at the Don Haskins Center on Tuesday, November 5 against New Mexico Highlands in their 2019-20 opener.