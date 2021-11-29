UTEP, NMSU women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Miners’ program

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP and New Mexico State women’s basketball is scheduled to renew their Battle of I-10 rivalry on Wednesday night at the Pan American Center, but sources tell KTSM the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Miners’ program.

Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times was the first to report the news on Monday.

Utep’s women’s Wednesday basketball game with New Mexico State is going to be postponed or canceled because of the COVID outbreak in the Utep program — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) November 29, 2021

The postponement comes after UTEP participated in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nev. Per a release following the conclusion of UTEP’s loss to Kansas from the athletic department, the Miners played their final game of the tournament without the services of starters Elina Arike (8.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg) and Avery Crouse (10.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg). Mahri Petree (5.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg) and Adhel Tac (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg) were also held out of the contest, but no reason was given by UTEP officials for their absence.

A makeup date has yet to be announced.

UPDATE from the UTEP athletic department (8:05 p.m.): “Wednesday’s UTEP-NM State women’s basketball game has been postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program… The game will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date that fits both teams’ 2021-22 schedules.”