UTEP, NMSU women victorious ahead of Battle of I-10 clash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the first installment of the Battle of I-10 looming next week for the UTEP and New Mexico State women’s basketball teams, the Miners and Aggies were both victorious on Saturday.

UTEP (2-0) used a big first quarter to sprint past North Dakota on Saturday by a final score of 89-69. Destiny Thurman had 23 points for the Miners and Katia Gallegos added 16 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, NMSU (2-0) managed to take down Incarnate Word 57-48, two days after the Miners also beat the Cardinals. Taylor Donaldson led the way for the Aggies with 14 points.

The Miners will host the Aggies for the first edition of the Battle of I-10 on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Don Haskins Center. UTEP will pay a return visit to the Pan American Center on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.