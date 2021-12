The UTEP-NM State women’s basketball game will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 15 with tip set for 6 p.m. at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces.

Fans can tune into “The Home of UTEP Basketball” ESPN 600 El Paso and the UTEP Miners app to hear Mando Medina call the action.

The Miners and Aggies were originally scheduled to play game two of the Battle of I-10 on Dec. 1 before COVID-19 protocols postponed the contest.

UTEP won the first meeting, 76-61, on Nov. 17 in the Haskins Center.