EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It might be hard to believe, but the start of the college football season is just two months away and the start of fall camp for both UTEP and New Mexico State is even closer than that.

The Miners are coming off their best season in almost a decade last year, making a trip to a bowl game, meanwhile the Aggies are ready to open the Jerry Kill era.

Some Borderland college football notes on this late June afternoon: UTEP will open fall camp on July 28; New Mexico State begins one day earlier, on July 27.



UTEP and New Mexico State are both going through offseason workouts right now, but a month from now fall camp will be in full swing. The Miners open training camp on Thursday, July 28; the Aggies open one day earlier on July 27.

Both teams play Week 0 home games on August 27; the Miners vs. North Texas and the Aggies vs. Nevada. Both programs are hoping for big opening night crowds; the Miners have already sold almost 35,000 tickets for their season opener.

The Miners are still awaiting word on if 2021’s leading tackler Breon Hayward will be granted a sixth year of eligibility. UTEP put in a waiver to the NCAA and hopes to hear back this week. Hayward would be a huge help; he was an all Conference USA selection a year ago