ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UTEP’s Zaylie Calderon set a career-high as the senior pitcher threw 11 innings during the Miner’s 2-1 victory over the Lobos Wednesday night at Lobo Softball Field. Calderon’s achievement is the second most all-time in program history (Stacie Townsend – 13.0 IP, 2009 vs. East Carolina).

The two programs shelled out a combined 12 runs in the second game of the night as New Mexico (7-10) defeated UTEP (8-8), 8-4.

Game 1 | UTEP 2, New Mexico 1

After four bare innings, the Miners were first on the board in the top of the fifth. Caitlyn Brockway drew a four-pitch walk and Autumn Scott entered the game as a pinch runner for the UTEP catcher. Scott made her way to third base and was plated from Lexi Morales’ single up the middle.

Both pitchers only allowed one hit and left a runner on base in the sixth.

UNM loaded the bases after two outs in the seventh and a sacrifice fly tied the game 1-1.

The game went into four extra innings. As the game entered the 11th frame, Brockway found her way on base with a single to center field. Pate Cathey got the go-ahead RBI double to score Brockway from second. The UTEP defense stood behind Calderon and retired all three UNM batters to secure the 2-1 win.

Miner Quick Hits

Pate Cathey: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Anna Sample: 2-for-5

Caitlyn Brockway: 2-for-4

Rylan Dooner: 2-for-3, 2B

Lexi Morales: RBI

Game 2 | New Mexico 8, UTEP 4

UTEP once again was first on the board with an RBI-single from Brockway to score Morales from third. UNM’s Lauren Garcia plated two runners with her single through the left side for the 2-1 advantage.

The Miners replied to Garcia’s single with a solo homerun from Rylan Dooner to knot the game 2-2.

UNM squeezed out three more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 5-2 lead. Reyan Tuck broke the tie with an RBI-single that hugged the left field line and was then plated from Ashley Archuleta’s double to left center. UNM’s Maddie Boldt scored from third on a wild pitch from Kendall Angulo.

At the top of the fifth, Favre made her way onto second base from a single to shortstop and a stolen base. UTEP had runners on the corners as Favre advanced to third on the second out of the inning and Brockway followed with an earned walk. Anna Sample’s single to right center scored Favre and a fielding error by UNM’s right fielder made way for Brockway to close the deficit, 5-4.

The Lobos produced another three-run inning in the sixth. With runners on the corners, Rachael Hathoot blasted a three-run home run to left field just shy of fouling out to double the score, 8-4. In UTEP’s last offensive inning, UNM handed in a double play to lock in the win.

Miner Quick Hits

Rylan Dooner: 1-for-2, HR, RBI

Caitlyn Brockway: 1-for-1, RBI

Anna Sample: 1-for-3, RBI

Lexi Morales: 2-for-4

Savannah Favre: 2-for-4

ON DECK

The Miners are back in action March 4-5 as they participate in NM State’s Round Robin. The Northern Colorado Bears will be joining the Miners and Aggies this weekend.