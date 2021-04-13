UTEP negotiating with ACU, Joe Golding to become men’s basketball head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In a national search that spanned seven days, UTEP seems to have found their next men’s basketball head coach.

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, UTEP is expected to hire Abilene Christian (ACU) head coach Joe Golding, who coached the Wildcats to a first round win in the NCAA Tournament over Texas this past season. Nor UTEP or ACU has confirmed the hire at this time.

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that UTEP and ACU are negotiating Golding’s $250,000 buyout, which is preventing the news from becoming official. According to the source, a contract has yet to hit Golding’s desk. Negotiations between Golding and UTEP were first reported by the handle ‘Coaching Changes’ on Twitter.

According to KTSM’s affiliate in Abilene, KRBC, Golding met with his team at ACU to tell them he was leaving to take the job at UTEP.

Golding has spent the past 10 years building the Wildcats’ program from the ground up. He helped transition ACU from Division II to Division I in the Southland Conference. Golding went 155-144 as the head coach, including a 24-5 mark this past season. ACU made two NCAA Tournament appearances and posted three consecutive 20-win seasons in Golding’s final three years as the head coach.

Golding was among five finalists for the job at UTEP which included Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang, New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick, and former UTEP head coach and current Nebraska assistant Doc Sadler.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on this link and on-air on KTSM 9 News at 10 p.m.

