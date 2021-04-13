UTEP negotiating with ACU, Joe Golding to become men’s basketball head coach

Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding yells to his players during the first half of a college basketball game against UCLA in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In a national search that spanned seven days, UTEP seems to have found their next men’s basketball head coach.

UTEP is expected to hire Abilene Christian head coach Joe Golding, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 13, 2021

According to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, UTEP is expected to hire Abilene Christian (ACU) head coach Joe Golding, who coached the Wildcats to a first round win in the NCAA Tournament over Texas this past season. Nor UTEP or ACU has confirmed the hire at this time.

Sources tell KTSM 9 Sports that UTEP and ACU are negotiating Golding’s $250,000 buyout, which is preventing the news from becoming official. According to the source, a contract has yet to hit Golding’s desk. Negotiations between Golding and UTEP were first reported by the handle ‘Coaching Changes’ on Twitter.

Joe Golding has been offered and now the negotiations is going back-and-forth between UTEP and Abilene Christian…. stay tuned — Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) April 13, 2021

According to KTSM’s affiliate in Abilene, KRBC, Golding met with his team at ACU to tell them he was leaving to take the job at UTEP.

Golding has spent the past 10 years building the Wildcats’ program from the ground up. He helped transition ACU from Division II to Division I in the Southland Conference. Golding went 155-144 as the head coach, including a 24-5 mark this past season. ACU made two NCAA Tournament appearances and posted three consecutive 20-win seasons in Golding’s final three years as the head coach.

Golding was among five finalists for the job at UTEP which included Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang, New Mexico State head coach Chris Jans, Arkansas associate head coach David Patrick, and former UTEP head coach and current Nebraska assistant Doc Sadler.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided on this link and on-air on KTSM 9 News at 10 p.m.