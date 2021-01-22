UTEP names Peveto as Miners’ new defensive coordinator

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One month after firing former defensive coordinator Mike Cox, UTEP head coach Dana Dimel tabbed Bradley Dale Peveto as their new defensive coordinator on Friday afternoon.

Peveto brings more than 30 years of coaching experience to the Miner staff after spending his last seven seasons as an assistant for several SEC programs, including stops at Ole Miss, LSU, Kentucky, and Texas A&M. He spent 2018-19 as Texas A&M’s linebacker coach in College Station.

Much like Dimel’s hire of Dave Warner as the offensive coordinator last week, there is history between UTEP’s head coach and Peveto. He served as Dimel’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Houston from 1999-02. The Cougars went 8-26 (5-17) in three seasons under Dimel and never qualified for a bowl game.

Despite their struggles at Houston, Dimel believes familiarity is important when assembling a coaching staff, especially in 2021, seemingly a make-or-break year for the program.

“One of biggest positives about adding Bradley [Peveto] to the staff is I know him well, we’ve worked together and he’s done a tremendous job in his previous stops,” said Dimel. “He was recognized as the number one recruiter in country recently and he comes from a very well-recognized family. His dad was a high school football coach in Texas. Not only is he bringing a ton to the table schematically, but also with his recruiting reputation. He’s an upbeat, high energy coach and I believe he will be a really positive asset to our program.”

Prior to his time at Texas A&M, Peveto served as the linebackers coach at Ole Miss in 2017. In the first of his two stints at LSU, Peveto led the linebackers and also served as the special teams coordinator (2005-07) and the co-defensive coordinator (2008). He won a national championship with the Tigers in 2007 under head coach Les Miles. Peveto returned to LSU in 2014 and spent three more seasons on the staff directing the linebackers and special teams.

Peveto has coached in 10 bowl games at the FBS level, including the 2007 BCS National Championship. At the FCS level, Peveto’s teams made four appearances in the FCS Playoffs, while he helped lead Stephen F. Austin to the FCS National Championship in 1989. He has also coached 39 players that have gone on to play in the NFL.

THE PEVETO FILE (Courtesy UTEP Athletics)

YEARS AT UTEP: 1st. Joined the staff on Jan. 22, 2021, from Texas A&M.

PREVIOUS COACHING EXPERIENCE: Defensive Backs at Trinity Valley CC (1987); LB/DL/DB/Special Teams Coordinator (1988-91) at Stephen F. Austin; LB/Special Teams Coordinator (1992-93) at Southern Miss; LB/Special Teams Coordinator (1994-95) at Arkansas; LB/Defensive Coordinator (1996-98) at Northwestern State; Defensive Backs (1999-2000) at Houston; DB/Co-Defensive Coordinator (2001-02) at Houston; Defensive Backs (2003) at Middle Tennessee; LB/Defensive Coordinator (2004) at Middle Tennessee; LB/Special Teams Coordinator (2005-07) at LSU; LB/Co-Defensive Coordinator (2008) at LSU; Head Coach/LB (2009-12) at Northwestern State; Safeties/Special Teams Coordinator (2013) at Kentucky; LB/OLB/Special Teams Coordinator (2014-16) at LSU; Linebackers (2017) at Ole Miss; Linebackers (2018-19) at Texas A&M.

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from SMU in 1987; master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin in 1989.

PLAYING EXPERIENCE: College – Four-year letterwinner as a DB at SMU (1982-86).

POSTSEASON EXPERIENCE: Player – 1982 Cotton Bowl, 1983 Mirage Bowl, 1983 Sun Bowl, 1984 Aloha Bowl. Coach – 1988 FCS Playoffs, 1989 FCS National Championship, 1995 Carquest Bowl, 1997 FCS Playoffs, 1998 FCS Playoffs, 2005 Peach Bowl, 2006 Sugar Bowl, 2007 BCS National Championship, 2008 Peach Bowl, 2014 Music City Bowl, 2015 Texas Bowl, 2016 Citrus Bowl, 2018 Tax Slayer Bowl, 2019 Texas Bowl.