UTEP names Hardison starting quarterback as Goodwin misses practice

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Gavin Hardison will be the starting quarterback for UTEP when the Miners open the season against Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 5, Dana Dimel announced on Sunday.

A redshirt sophomore from Hobbs, New Mexico, Hardison had been getting the bulk of the first team reps the last few days. Now, he’ll be getting all of them with less than two weeks left until the scheduled season opener.

“It’s important for him to start taking over the role of that and unequivocally having that role,” Dimel said. “I think our team will feed off that pretty well.”

Dana Dimel’s full comments on TJ Goodwin’s absence from practice and naming Gavin Hardison QB1. Wouldn’t comment when asked if Goodwin is transferring away from UTEP. https://t.co/0E4nDv07ER pic.twitter.com/wRYw6D1qGR — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 23, 2020

As recently as Saturday, Dimel said he wasn’t ready to name Hardison the starter, but things change quickly in college football. Redshirt freshman TJ Goodwin had been battling Hardison for the starting gig, but was not at practice on Sunday. Dimel gave no timeline for Goodwin’s return.

“It’s not anything I could talk about right now,” Dimel said. When asked directly if Goodwin was going to transfer, Dimel also declined to comment.

No TJ Goodwin at practice today. That would seem to settle QB situation — Bretbloomquist (@Bretbloomquist) August 23, 2020

Per UTEP officials, there were no new positive cases of COVID-19 to report on Sunday, meaning Goodwin’s absence could not be chalked up to the virus. As of Sunday evening, Goodwin’s name was not in the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources told KTSM. If he chooses to transfer, UTEP has 48 hours to place him in the portal.

Due to the pandemic, there is another way for Goodwin to take a leave of absence from the team. The NCAA approved a policy earlier this summer that allows players to opt out of the 2020 season without losing a year of eligibility, then return in 2021. If that is the route Goodwin chooses, he theoretically would be able to remain at UTEP and on scholarship while making his decision to stay or leave El Paso. However, if he opts out, he would not be able to participate in any football-related activities.

The NCAA also introduced legislation on Friday that would provide all fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, regardless of whether their seasons are played in the fall, spring, or not at all. Therefore, regardless if Goodwin transfers, or if he opts out, he will almost assuredly get this year of eligibility back.

With Goodwin out of the mix, Dimel wasn’t shy about naming Hardison the starter, coming right out with the information when asked. With less than two weeks until opening day, naming a starter now is good for the continuity of the Miners’ offense.

“Obviously his play has been good throughout camp, he’s been consistent with what he’s doing and his checks and things are rock solid,” said Dimel. “There are a lot of positives with what he’s doing and now (his teammates will) be looking at the same guy all the time.”

Hardison played in two games for the Miners in 2019, throwing for 335 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, but completed just 44 percent of his passes.

With a full offseason to work on his craft and now being handed the reins, Hardison is excited to see what the Miners can do.

“I’m more experienced, so I feel more confident out there in what I’m doing,” Hardison said at the start of camp. “It will give me the opportunity to help all the other dudes out.”

Behind Hardison on the depth chart now are redshirt sophomore Calvin Brownholtz and senior Isaiah Bravo, a transfer from Cerritos College (Calif.).

The Miners will host Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 5 at Sun Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.