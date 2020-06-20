Breaking News
UTEP names Cortinas as Vice President and Chief of Staff

UTEP

Cortinas will succeed Richard Adauto, who is retiring after 32 years with the University.

by: KTSM Report, UTEP Communications

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso named Andrea Cortinas as Vice President and Chief of Staff this week. Cortinas will assume her new role on July 1.

Cortinas, who has served as Chief Legal Officer at UTEP since 2016, will succeed Richard Adauto, who is retiring after 32 years with the University.

“Andrea is a trusted advisor and thoughtful leader on campus,” said Heather Wilson, President of UTEP. “She cares passionately about our mission and will serve the University well.”

Before she arrived at UTEP, Cortinas was a private practice attorney in El Paso specializing in employment law, civil litigation, education law, and advising executives on complex legal issues.  She previously served as General Counsel at a regional company, where she also oversaw Risk Management, Human Resources, and Benefits. 

Cortinas earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science from The University of Texas at El Paso in 2002. A first-generation college graduate, Cortinas participated in UTEP’s Law School Preparation Institute and, upon graduation, earned a full scholarship to The University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Cortinas is married and has three children.

