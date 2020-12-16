UTEP men’s hoops to host Benedictine University at Mesa on Dec. 20

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team added another home opponent as the Miners will host Benedictine University at Mesa on Dec. 20. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. in the Haskins Center.

After consultation between university and athletic department leadership, it has been decided that this game will be hosted without fans in attendance. However, fans can listen live on 600 ESPN El Paso with “The Voice of the Miners” Jon Teicher calling the action in his 40th season. The Miners and RedHawks will also be streamed on CUSA.tv.

Benedictine is 0-1 after losing to The Master’s University, 78-70, on Dec. 11. Prior to that contest, the RedHawks fell in a pair of exhibition games to Grand Canyon, 94-63, on Nov. 28, and NM State, 92-54, on Dec. 1.

Against The Master’s U., senior 6-foot-3 guard Austin Denham scored 21 points on 4-7 threes. Senior 6-foot-6 forward Nick Sessions led with seven rebounds and chipped in with nine points, and sophomore 6-foot-1 point guard Tre Carolina tallied 12 points and three assists.