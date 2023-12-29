EL PASO, Texas – The UTEP men’s basketball team (8-5) will play host to Seattle U (7-5) at 7 p.m. MT Saturday in its final game of the 2023 calendar year. The contest is part of a doubleheader with the women’s basketball team, which squares off against Southern Utah at 2 p.m. MT Saturday.

It is also the Miners’ second tilt of the Conference USA and WAC Scheduling Initiative, with the Orange and Blue having fallen at ACU, 88-82, on Dec. 17. UTEP is coming off a 78-67 victory against Wyoming in the Championship contest of the 62nd-annual WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. It was quite the night, with the Miners winning the event for the first time since 2019, UTEP head coach Joe Golding picking up his 200th career win and senior Tae Hardy surpassing 1,000 career points in his career. With two triumphs in as many days at the Invitational, UTEP moved to 7-1 at home on the season. Seattle U will prove to be a worthy foe, as it most recently bested CUSA program LA Tech, 79-73, on Dec. 20. The Redhawks, who have reached 20 triumphs in back-to-back years, are 0-3 on the road, but those three losses have been by a combined 13 points.

Third-year UTEP head coach Joe Golding guided the Miners past Wyoming, 78-67, on Dec. 21 to not only win the 2023 WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational but also hit the 200-career victory plateau. He is now 200-181 all time between Abilene Christian and UTEP, including 42-37 in his third season in the Sun City. That places him ninth on the Miners’ all-time coaching win list. He needs five triumph to surpass Jason Rabedeaux (46-46, 1999-02)

Tae Hardy moved past 1,000 career points on a 3-pointer early in the first half in the eventual 78-67 win against Wyoming on Dec. 21. He finished with 14 points in the contest, elevating his total to 1,010 career points between his time with East Carolina, Southern Miss and UTEP. More than 600 of those (610 points) have come with the Orange and Blue.

Calvin Solomon is 33 points away from 1,000 in his collegiate career. He enters Saturday’s contest with 967 total points between his time with SFA and UTEP, including 421 with the Miners.

Seattle U, which has produced back-to-back 20-win seasons, is on the way hitting that figure again. The Redhawks enter Saturday’s contest at 7-5 on the year, including most recently besting LA Tech, 79-73, at home on Dec. 20. Seattle U has been incredibly competitive in its five defeats, which have come by a combined total of 16 points.

That includes a one-point double-OT loss to Pac-12 member Washington (L, 100-99, 12/17), a two-point setback vs. Northern Arizona (L, 62-60, 11/15) and a three-point vanquishing at San Francisco (L, 62-59, 12/13). In fact, Seattle U’s biggest differential in a loss was a six-point vanquishing (78-72) in its WAC opener at Utah Valley on Nov. 29. The Redhawks returned three starters and 10 letterwinners from last year’s team that finished 20-12, including 11-7 in the WAC, and advanced to the WAC Tournament semifinals.

The Redhawks also added four newcomers. Seattle U gets after it defensively, yielding only 66.2 points per game (second WAC/69th NCAA), helping it sport a +9.8 scoring margin (second WAC/83rd NCAA). It is especially stingy at guarding the 3-point shot, with foes making 28.5 percent (first WAC/36th NCAA) from distance.

The Redhawks are also among the upper echelon in the league and national rankings for free throws made per game (15.7-fifth WAC/79th NCAA), free throw percentage (73.2-first WAC/96th NCAA) and turnovers forced per game (13.8-fourth WAC/98th NCAA). Individually, Seattle U has some of the top performers in the WAC.

Two-time All-WAC performer Cameron Tyson is the second-leading scorer (19.3 ppg-40th NCAA) in the league while Alex Schumacher paces it in assists (4.8 apg-66th NCAA) and Kobe Williamson tops it in blocks (1.8 bpg-50th NCAA). Tyson, the reigning WAC Player of the Week, also tops the team in steals (1.5-eighth WAC). Schumacher (13.0 ppg), Brandton Chatfield (11.1 ppg) and Williamson (10.4 ppg) join Tyson in double figures for scoring.

No other player is above 7.0 ppg. Notable university alumni include Elgin Baylor (NBA Hall of Famer and GM). Famed actor Clint Eastwood enrolled at the school but did not attend after being drafted into the US military in 1951.