UTEP men’s basketball to play nonconference game against Kansas on Dec. 7

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – For the second season in a row, UTEP will square off with perennial college basketball powerhouse, Kansas.

The Jayhawks revealed their 2021-22 nonconference schedule on Tuesday, and it features a date with the Miners on Dec. 7, 2021, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. UTEP has not yet announced the matchup.

A time and television information is not yet known for the clash in Kansas City.

The Miners played the Jayhawks on March 4, 2021, at Allen Fieldhouse, narrowly losing to Kansas that night, 67-62. UTEP led by double-digits for the majority of the game, before the Jayhawks took over down the stretch in the second-to-last game of the Rodney Terry era at UTEP.

New head coach Joe Golding will now get his own opportunity to beat one of the best teams in the history of college basketball. Golding and his staff are still in the process of adding to the roster, and the schedule for the 2021-22 season.