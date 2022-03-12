EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Well it looks like the UTEP men’s basketball team season may not be over yet. After suffering a, 66-59, defeat to Middle Tennessee and getting knocked out of the C-USA tournament in the quarterfinal round, the Miners will turn around and participate in the 2022 Basketball Classic presented by Eracism.

Early Saturday, sources told KTSM that UTEP would play in the postseason tournament and would likely host a first round game at the Don Haskins Center.

Multiple sources tell KTSM that UTEP men’s hoops will play in The Basketball Classic (formerly the CIT) & will likely host a 1st round game this week at the Don Haskins Center. Opponent TBD. At 19-13, the Miners will have a chance to get to 20 wins for the first time in 7 years. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 12, 2022

Hours later, UTEP confirmed that they would be doing exactly that, as the Miners are scheduled to host a first round game at home on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MT.

UTEP just made this official. Game will be at 5 pm MT Tuesday at the Don Haskins Center. Full bracket released tomorrow after other various selection Sundays. https://t.co/uOI6kb4KMz — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 12, 2022

The opponent has yet to announced, but the Basketball Classic field will be announced after the field for the NIT is released on March 13.

It's March and the Miners will be hosting the first round of the Basketball Classic on Tuesday at 5pm! Opponent to be determined! Get your tickets today!

🎟️: https://t.co/253yxHXQx2#PicksUp pic.twitter.com/anSDbd36rM — UTEP Miners (@UTEPAthletics) March 12, 2022

After UTEP’s loss to MTSU on Thursday, Miners’ head coach Joe Golding told 600 ESPN El Paso he was, “leaning towards not” having his team play in any postseason tournament.

Now the Miners, who recorded a 19-13 record in Golding’s first year as head coach, will have the chance to get to 20 wins for the first time in seven years.