EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Another piece of UTEP’s 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule officially came together on Wednesday afternoon.

The SoCal Challenge announced that the Miners had agreed to play in the Multi-Team Event (MTE) Nov. 20-22 in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., outside of Los Angeles.

UTEP will play in the ‘Surf Division’ of the MTE, along with Bradley, California and Tulane. The ‘Sand Division’ will be announced soon, according to the tournament’s website.

The Miners played Bradley in the finals of the 2021 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso, so they have some familiarity with the Braves. Additionally, former Miner Keonte Kennedy recently transferred to Cal, so UTEP will see a familiar face at the SoCal Challenge.

UTEP has not played Tulane since 2014, when they were both still in Conference USA.

Joe Golding and company will add the SoCal Challenge to the 2023-24 schedule, which will also include nonconference road trips to face Abilene Christian and Oregon, sources told KTSM.

The Miners will also play two games in the annual Sun Bowl Invitational, though the field for that event has not yet been announced. UTEP is still in the process of formulating its full nonconference schedule.