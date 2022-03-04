EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s basketball team (17-12, 10-7) will wrap up the regular season against back-to-back C-USA West Division champion North Texas (23-4, 16-1) at 1 p.m. MT Saturday. It is the second meeting of the season between the programs with the Miners vying to avenge a hard-fought 66-58 setback to the Mean Green on Feb. 3. North Texas is riding a 15-game winning streak, including most recently toppling UTSA on the road, 59-48. UTEP halted a two-game skid by besting Rice, 70-67, to lock up the No. 4 seed in the C-USA West Division in the upcoming 2022 Heritage Landscape Supply Group Conference USA Men’s Basketball Championships.

GET TO KNOW NORTH TEXAS

North Texas is 23-4 on the year, including 16-1 in Conference USA play. It has won 15 straight games and 21 of the past 22 since a 2-3 start to the season. It is one win of breaking the C-USA single-season record for most victories in league play. The Mean Green have won a conference championship in three straight seasons, and they are the only team in the country without a road loss. Its scoring defense of 55.1 is on track to be the best in C-USA history, and it tops the nation. They are also in the league and national leaders for 3-point percentage defense (27.5-first/fourth), scoring margin (10.7-second/24th), 3-point percentage (36.9-third/40th), rebounding margin (5.7-second/51st) and field-goal percentage defense (41.4-second/73rd). Tylor Perry comes off the bench to lead the team in scoring (13.7 ppg), followed by Thomas Bell (12.4 ppg), Mardrez McBride (10.4 ppg) and Abou Ousmane (10.4 ppg). Bell secures a team-leading 6.7 rebounds per game (10th C-USA), while JJ Murray comes up with 1.7 steals per game (seven C-USA). The Mean Green find a way in tight games, evidenced by a record of 11-3 in games decided by single digits. Nine of its wins during the 15-game surge have been of that nature. Notable North Texas alumni include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin (professional wrestler), Jeff Coffin (Jazz saxophones member of Dave Matthews band) and “Mean” Joe Green (NFL Hall of Famer).

GOING BACK IN TIME (AT UTEP 70, RICE 67 MARCH 3, 2022)

Keonte Kennedy came off the bench to score 16 points while Jamal Bieniemy registered a double-double (12 points, career-high 10 assists) to help lead UTEP to a 70-67 victory against Rice on March 3. The Miners completed the season sweep of the Owls (15-14, 7-10), which was aided by holding the visitors to without a field goal for the final 7:28 of the game. The defensive effort helped UTEP close the contest on a 12-4 run to turn a 63-58 deficit with 6:12 to play into the three-point win. The four points for the visitors during that time came at the free throw line. Souley Boum (12 points) joined Bieniemy and Kennedy in double figures for scoring.

TIP-INS FROM THE RICE GAME

– Jamal Bieniemy became the first Miner with a double-double on points and assists since Boum did so against Sul Ross State on Dec. 5, 2020.

– UTEP shot 53.7 percent from the floor, including 43.8 percent from 3-point range.

– The Miners trailed by as many as 11 (56-45, 12:01 2H) before rallying back for the win.

– UTEP’s bench provided 32 points, its most in league play and third-highest total on the season.

– The Miners equaled their most points in the paint in conference play with 32.

UP NEXT