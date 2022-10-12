EL PASO, Texas – Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022-23 edition of the UTEP men’s basketball team by attending an open practice for the squad at Eastwood High School on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Miners will start practice at 6:30 p.m.

