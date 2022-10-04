EL PASO, Texas – Fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022-23 edition of the UTEP men’s basketball team by attending an open practice for the squad at Eastwood High School on Oct. 13. The Miners will start practice at 6:30 p.m.

“I am so excited to get our team to East El Paso and give the community an early look at our team,” UTEP Head Coach Joe Golding said. “We’re thankful to Coach Morales and Eastwood High School for hosting us. It is going to be a special night for our players, coaches and our fan base.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free 915 posters and wristbands. Season tickets, which start as low as $91.50, will be available for purchase at the event.

The Miners, who last year secured their first 20-win season and postseason appearance since 2015, return one starter (Jamari Sibley) and three letter winners total overall from the team. The Orange and Blue also bring in 13 newcomers (10 scholarship players).

UTEP will have 18 home contests this year, including the home opener against I-10 rival NM State on Nov. 12.